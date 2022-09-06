Thursday Announce Full Collapse Box Set & Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2022 - 4:34 PM

According to Pitchfork, New Jersey based post-hardcore band Thursday has announced a new box set for reissue, their Full Collapse album which was originally released back in April 2001. The box set features 10” LPs and a special photo book by Nathaniel Shannon; it will be released on October 28 via Craft Recordings.

The band has also announced a string of fall 2022 tour dates throughout North America including a single Canadian show in Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre on October 18. Thursday is currently scheduled to play tonight, September 6 in Worcester, Massachusetts at the Palladium. They will also be playing in New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, New Jersey, California, New Mexico, Washington, Oregon and Nevada. The U.S. leg will come to an end on October 29 in Las Vegas at the When We Were Young festival.

They will also be making an appearance at this year’s Aftershock music festival. The band will be playing alongside My Chemical Romance, The Fall Of Troy, Anthony Green, Hail The Sun and The Homeless Gospel Choir at various points throughout the tour. Back in July, the band performed at This Is Hardcore festival alongside Hatebreed, Comeback Kid, Madball and more. Last year, the band teamed up with Taking Back Sunday for a co-headlining tour of the U.S.

Thursday Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/6 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

9/7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

9/8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

9/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar *

9/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

9/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

9/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

9/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

9/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

9/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

10/8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2022

10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater &%

10/13 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp &%

10/14 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz &%

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre &%

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile &%>

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre &%>

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick &%

10/26 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater &%

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 &%

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2022

* with Anthony Green

^ with My Chemical Romance

& with The Homeless Gospel Choir

% with Hail the Sun

> with The Fall of Troy

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat