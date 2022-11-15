Sparta Debut Final Installment Of Single & Video Trilogy “It Goes”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 15th, 2022 - 4:52 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today El Paso band Sparta have released the third and final Jesse DeFlorio directed video of their interconnected series for the lead singles off his latest album. Lead singer Jim Ward made a statement about what the song and music video is about.

“It Goes was one of the earliest seeds that grew into this record- diving into unknown sonic territory with keyboards while trying to not slide into pandemic depression- it saved me. This song deals with trying to get away from people and situations that you know are bad for you but you just can’t resist for whatever reason- forced off the track, but it keeps going. You gotta keep fighting.” said Ward

In addition to Sparta, Ward has recently released the first episode of his new podcast, Let’s Get a Drink which is a spin-off of his Friday Beers series which ran on Instagram during the early days of the pandemic. A recent installment includes a conversation with Texas Governor nominee Beto O’Rourke about his return to politics and the Texas governor’s race. Ward also catches up with Grammy-award winning producer and musician David Garza at the legendary Sonic Ranch studio and talks with renowned session bassist Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, John Mayer).

Ward spoke about Let’s Get A Drink saying, “The pandemic pushed me to find ways of communicating and exchanging ideas with other people. Friday Beers was a fun way of socializing, learning and making new friends while locked down. When things opened up I decided to try to do a new, in-person, version. I am excited to see where this goes!”