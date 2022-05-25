Aerosmith Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows As Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 25th, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Lead singer of Aerosmith, the legendary Steven Tyler, has voluntarily checked himself into rehab according to a report released by Consequence. The band was set to perform during the summer as part of their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. However, the dates, which would have begun on June 4, have now been pushed back due to Tyler’s recent relapse.

The band experienced some health scares in the past, including Joe Perry’s hospitalization in 2018, which resulted in the postponement of their fall tour that year. Also, Tyler has been open about his history with substance abuse and his success with rehabilitation, which began in the 1980s. Tyler checked into rehabilitation centers a few times afterward, including in 2008 and 2009, to recover from other surgeries and manage his pain from those surgeries. Since then, Tyler has successfully completed those programs and even started Janie’s Fund to support young girls who deal with abuse and neglect.

In a statement released by Aerosmith via Instagram, the group mentioned that the singer and musician went through foot surgery to prepare for their upcoming shows and he, unfortunately, relapsed. The band apologized to their friends and fans and stated that while their first set of shows has been canceled, the second set of shows will continue in September while Tyler focuses on his health and well-being at this time. The band assures fans that they will be updated with more information.

As Tyler takes the time to care for his well-being, friends and fans send their support and well-wishes in the comments.

