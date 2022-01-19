Poppy Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

“Lowlife,” singer, Poppy, has announced the 2022 Never Find My Place Tour. She shared the information via a Facebook post. She also mentions that any purchased tickets to the postponed shows will be valid for these dates. The tour kicks off March 8 in Sacramento, California. Then, tours all around the U.S., along with some U.K. dates. The tours wraps November 30 in Glasgow, U.K. There will also be a couple festival performance on the tour as well including When We Were Young, Welcome to Rockville and Roskilde.

Her 2020 ‘I Disagree’ Tour was cut short due to the pandemic, this will be her first time touring since.

Tickets for the new show dates go on sale Friday 9 Am local time. The tour dates can be viewed below.

The artist just released single, “3.14,” a song about her cat, Pi. She has also been hinting at something big in the future (she’s been teasing with a series of videos), so be on the look out for that.

Flux, her fourth full length album was released in September, gaining a four star review from NME. El Hunt of NME wrote this on the album, “Ultimately ‘Flux’ feels like a record about holding clear boundaries, constantly shifting in the face of set expectations, and following your creative gut instead.” Give Flux a listen, as you starting prepping for tour.

2022 Never Find My Place Tour

03/08 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

03/09 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

03/10 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

03/12 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

03/15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

03/17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

03/18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

03/19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

03/21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/22 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

03/23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

03/24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall

03/25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

03/28 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/29 — Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Corona

03/30 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

03/31 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

04/01 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater

04/02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/03 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

04/05 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

04/06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

04/08 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues New Orleans

04/09 — Austin, Texas @ Emos Austin

04/10 — Dallas, Texas @ The Echo Lounge and Music Hall

04/13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

05/19 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

05/20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

05/21 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

05/22 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

05/25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft

05/26 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva