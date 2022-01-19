Poppy Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

“Lowlife,” singer, Poppy, has announced the 2022 Never Find My Place Tour. She shared the information via a Facebook post. She also mentions that any purchased tickets to the postponed shows will be valid for these dates. The tour kicks off March 8 in Sacramento, California. Then, tours all around the U.S., along with some U.K. dates. The tours wraps November 30 in Glasgow, U.K. There will also be a couple festival performance on the tour as well including When We Were Young, Welcome to Rockville and Roskilde.
Her 2020 ‘I Disagree’ Tour was cut short due to the pandemic, this will be her first time touring since.
Tickets for the new show dates go on sale Friday 9 Am local time. The tour dates can be viewed below.
The artist just released single, “3.14,” a song about her cat, Pi. She has also been hinting at something big in the future (she’s been teasing with a series of videos), so be on the look out for that.
Flux, her fourth full length album was released in September, gaining a four star review from NME. El Hunt of NME wrote this on the album, “Ultimately ‘Flux’ feels like a record about holding clear boundaries, constantly shifting in the face of set expectations, and following your creative gut instead.” Give Flux a listen, as you starting prepping for tour.
2022 Never Find My Place Tour
03/08 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
03/09 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
03/10 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory
03/12 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
03/15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
03/17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
03/18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
03/19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
03/21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
03/22 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
03/23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Park West
03/24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall
03/25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
03/28 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/29 — Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Corona
03/30 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
03/31 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
04/01 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater
04/02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
04/03 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
04/05 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
04/06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
04/08 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues New Orleans
04/09 — Austin, Texas @ Emos Austin
04/10 — Dallas, Texas @ The Echo Lounge and Music Hall
04/13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
05/19 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
05/20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
05/21 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
05/22 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
05/25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft
05/26 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego
Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva