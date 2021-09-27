Poppy’s Fall Tour Postponed, Free Los Angeles Shows Announced

Home News Casey Melnick September 27th, 2021 - 4:33 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

American pop and alt-rock singer Poppy has announced that her fall tour has been postponed. The singer was originally scheduled to embark on a massive North American and European tour starting this Thursday in Santa Ana, California in support of her recently released album Flux. In conjunction with this announcement, Poppy also revealed that in place of the delayed tour dates, she will be adding two free shows in Los Angeles, California this Wednesday to celebrate her new project.

Poppy announced her decision via a post on social media. “Tour is postponed but I wanted to still celebrate FLUX being released! 2 free shows for the fans. See ya there,” wrote the singer. The first show is scheduled to take place at 5:00pm PST at Amoeba Music while the second show is scheduled to kick off at 8:00pm PST at the Lodge Room Highland Park. In addition to these two shows, Poppy will also play The Blue Room in Nashville, Tennessee this Friday, October 1. Tickets for these shows can be found here.

In August, Poppy announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates. The North American Flux tour was originally scheduled to run from September 30 to November 26. It included dates throughout the United States and Canada. Some key dates included October 7 at the House of Blues in Houston, TX, October 28 at Terminal 5 in New York City, NY and November 9 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue.

The singer was previously scheduled to head across the pond to the U.K. and Europe early next year. The European leg of the tour was scheduled to kick off in the U.K. in Bristol on January 10 at the Marble Factory before ending in Vienna, Austria on February 7 at Simm City. The singer would have performed in London, Paris, Madrid and Milan among many other major European cities.

In April, Poppy performed a live stream concert for her fans. The lively show featured a varied and interesting setlist and incorporated a fan chat component. In May, Poppy released a cover of Jack Off Jill’s song “Fear of Dying.” Originally released on Jack Off Jill’s sophomore studio record Clear Hearts Grey Flowers via Risk Records in 2000, Poppy’s version is a stylistic continuation from her prior two studio albums. The track features her typically energetic vocals and dynamic instrumentation.

Last month, Poppy shared “So Mean,” a beautiful track that channels nostalgia for early 2000s alternative music. The song features Poppy’s sultry vocals and vivacious guitar riffs. The music video showcases the singer performing inside a diminutive room while she wears a pink Alice in Wonderland-like outfit.

