Poppy Releases New Single “3.14” Inspired by Her Cat

Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 11:15 AM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

“Girls In Bikinis” singer, Poppy, has released her new single “3.14,” a song about her cat named ‘Pi.’ The song came out on January 11 via her app, PoppySphere, while also being shared on Youtube as well.

With a run time of two minutes and seven seconds, this track is all killer and no filler. The song is nice mix of soft and heavy, or as the song says, “sweet and mean.” The vocals and lyrics and fun and chanty, adding that special oomph to the song. Lyrics such as “spread at the centerfold” and “no hands can crucify him,” stand out especially. The track is definitely a rock song, if the lyrics don’t give that away then the instrument certainly does. Throughout the song, heavy electric guitar is heard, combined with Poppy’s screaming chants, it’s truly something spectacular. If you’re a fan of some of her other heavy tracks such as “BLOODMONEY” and “X,” you’ll love this one.

Last month, Poppy said this,

“I’ve been holding on to this song I wrote abt Pi for ages. should I drop?”

So far it’s unclear whether or not the track is a standalone or part of a possible fifth studio album. However, some teaser videos released in December point to something big in the future. The videos are titled “Glass,” “Blow Away” and “Dessert.”

“3.14,” is out now.

