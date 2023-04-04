Incubus Announces Summer Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 12:05 PM

According to consequence.net rock band Incubus have announced a Summer 29 date tour which features special guests Badflower and Paris Jackson.

Everything kicks off on July 21 in Oregon before making stops Spokane, Indianapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Asbury Park, El Paso and Oklahoma City.

Following the Summer tour, Incubus will performing as a headlining act at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with artists Action Bronson and Paris Jackson.

To help spread the news about the upcoming tour, Incubus went on Twitter to share the exciting news.

“INTO THE SUMMER! Can’t wait to hit the road with @Badflower and @ParisJackson”

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for this Thursday by using the code VINYL. The public on-sale this Friday through Ticketmaster.

When tickets go on sale, people can also find them at StubHub, where all orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Incubus 2023 Summer Tour Dates

5/11 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

5/12 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

5/18 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/23 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

5/24 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

5/26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP)

5/27 – Maryland Heights, MO – Pointfest

6/1 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

6/2 – Nürburg, DE – Rock am Ring

6/5 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark Hamburg

6/15 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest

6/20 – Tilburg, NL – 013

6/21 – Brussels, BE – Royal Circus (Cirque Royal/Koninklijk Circus)

6/23 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

6/24 – St. Austell, UK – Eden Project

7/21 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater *^

7/22 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion *^

7/23 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *^

7/25 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center *^*^

7/26 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater *^

7/28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *^

7/29 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre *^

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *^

8/1 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

8/2 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *^

8/5 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *

8/6 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort *

8/8 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

8/9 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

8/11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City *

8/12 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course *^

8/13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *^

8/15 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center *^

8/16 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater *^

8/18 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater *^

8/19 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater *^

8/20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre *^

8/22 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum *^

8/23 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena *^

8/25 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center *^

8/26 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater *^

8/27 – Colorado Springs, CO – Weidner Field *^

8/29 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *^

10/5 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +^

* = w/ Badflower

^ = w/ Paris Jackson

+ = w/ Action Bronson