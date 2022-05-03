AWOLNATION Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Badflower & The Mysterines

AWOLNATION has announced an upcoming Fall 2022 United States tour, titled the Falling Forward tour. The band will be hitting the road with Badflower and The Mysterines.
Will you fall with me? Join us for the 2022 ‘Falling Forward Tour’, with special guests @Badflower & @TheMysterines. We can’t wait to be back in person with you singing and dancing like the world is…
Tickets on-sale Friday. Pre-sale starts tomorrow 10am.https://t.co/i6Dv9ObNDa pic.twitter.com/BqtcoYle5K
— awolnation (@awolnation) May 2, 2022
The announcement of the upcoming tour coincides with the release of their new album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which will release this Friday. The album contains features from Beck, Portugal. The Man, Brandon Boyd of Incubus, and more, according to Consequence.
The tour will kick off on October 6th in Salt Lake City, Utah. AWOLNATION will also be making stops in cities such as Denver, Colorado, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, New York City, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee before concluding in Seattle, Washington on November 18th.
Here’s the full list of tour dates for AWOLNATION’s Falling Forward tour:
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
10/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/08 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato
10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion
10/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
10/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
11/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/06 – Austin, TX Stubb’s @ Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
11/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
11/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Photo Credit: Owen Ela