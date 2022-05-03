AWOLNATION Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Badflower & The Mysterines

Home News Noah Janowski May 3rd, 2022 - 9:02 AM

AWOLNATION has announced an upcoming Fall 2022 United States tour, titled the Falling Forward tour. The band will be hitting the road with Badflower and The Mysterines.

Will you fall with me? Join us for the 2022 ‘Falling Forward Tour’, with special guests @Badflower & @TheMysterines. We can’t wait to be back in person with you singing and dancing like the world is…

Tickets on-sale Friday. Pre-sale starts tomorrow 10am.https://t.co/i6Dv9ObNDa pic.twitter.com/BqtcoYle5K — awolnation (@awolnation) May 2, 2022

The announcement of the upcoming tour coincides with the release of their new album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which will release this Friday. The album contains features from Beck, Portugal. The Man, Brandon Boyd of Incubus, and more, according to Consequence.

The tour will kick off on October 6th in Salt Lake City, Utah. AWOLNATION will also be making stops in cities such as Denver, Colorado, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, New York City, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee before concluding in Seattle, Washington on November 18th.

Here’s the full list of tour dates for AWOLNATION’s Falling Forward tour:

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/08 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato

10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion

10/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

10/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

11/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/06 – Austin, TX Stubb’s @ Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

11/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

11/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Photo Credit: Owen Ela