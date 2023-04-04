Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Announces Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for May 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Revealed by James Gunn yesterday, the tracklist for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is a collection of 17 songs and is set for release on CD and Digital Download on May 3.

Also the soundtrack will be available on 12” two LP vinyl on May 5 and will be followed by the cassette version on July 7. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score digital album featuring music by composer John Murphy will be released on May 3.

In Marvel Studios’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” the band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life and if not completed successfully, things will end for the Guardians them. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist

2. “Crazy On You” – Performed by Heart

3. “Since You Been Gone” – Performed by Rainbow

4. “In the Meantime” – Performed by Spacehog

8. “Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – Performed by EHAMIC

10. “San Francisco” – Performed by The Mowgli’s

11. “Poor Girl” – Performed by X

12. “This Is the Day” – Performed by The The

17. “Come and Get Your Love” – Performed by Redbone