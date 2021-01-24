Primary Wave Buys Catalog of Songwriter Jon Lind Which Includes Songs by Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Vanessa Williams

Home News Krista Marple January 24th, 2021 - 6:36 PM

Primary Wave Music Publishing has officially announced that they bought out the rights to music by Jon Lind. With the purchase, some of Lind’s songs with other big name artists are included. Lind is now said to have access to Primary Wave’s market and publishing, which will include licensing, film and TV production and more.

Lind worked on iconic hits like “Crazy for You” by Madonna and “Save the Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams as well as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by Earth, Wind & Fire, which are all included in the purchase of Lind’s catalog.

“Jon has written timeless songs that have resonated in people’s lives for years and continue to do so to this day,” said Adam Lowenberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Primary Wave. “Our Team couldn’t be happier to welcome him to Primary Wave and are looking forward to bringing new life into his classic hits.”

Lind commented on the purchase by stating, “Today, I am excited, inspired, and humbled to be joining Larry Mestel and the Primary Wave family of artists, writers, composers and executives!”

Lind first began his career as a hit songwriter back in the late ‘70s. He started by writing for musicians and bands like Earth, Wind & Fire, Betty Wright, Ramsey Lewis and more. As time progressed and his career excelled, he started to write hits for Cheap Trick, The Emotions, Madonna, Cher and more.

Other big name artists such as Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Shakira, Ryan Tedder, KT Tunstall, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and many more have also recently sold their catalogs.

In recent news, Bob Dylan was sued by the wife of a former collaborator, Jacques Levy, after the $300 million sale of Dylan’s songwriting catalog. Levy, who passed away in 2004, was a songwriter who was responsible for helping co-write songs from Dylan’s album Desire. Levy’s family state that they are owed a percentage of the income that is earned from the tracks “Hurricane” and “Isis” that Levy helped write.