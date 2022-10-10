Faith No More, Mr. Bungle and Dead Cross’ Mike Patton Calls Singers ‘Idiots’

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer Mike Patton is known for being the lead vocalist for the bands Faith No More, Mr. Bungle and Dead Cross. With an impressive career in music under his belt and being one the greatest vocalists of all time,Patton has insisted singers are idiots. “I’m not pushing ideas on them, because guess what? They’ve got great ideas, and I don’t want to f..k it up.” said Patton who is currently the vocalist for the hardcore band Dead Cross. He became the lead vocalist in 2016 when the original lead singer Gabe Serbian passed away in April. Dead Cross features drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits), guitarist Michael Crain, and bassist Justin Pearson. Dead Crosses’s upcoming album II will be released on October 28.

In 2021 Patton cancelled all Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows due to the struggles with mental health and during an interview with Rolling Stone Patton described how hard the pandemic was for him.

“It’s easy to blame it on the pandemic, But I’ll be honest, man: At the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, ‘This is f**king great. I can stay home and record.’ I’ve got a home studio. So I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s the big deal?’ And then something clicked, and I became completely isolated and almost antisocial [and] afraid of people.” said Patton

Also Patton co-owns the record label Ipecac Recordings and will return to the stage when Mr. Bungle performs several shows in South America in December.