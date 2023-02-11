Radiohead’s Philip Selway Shares New Album’s Title Track “Strange Dance”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 11th, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Radiohead member Philip Selway has released a new single “Strange Dance,” the title track to his upcoming album set to be released Friday, February 24 via Bella Union. “Strange Dance” follows the release of previous singles “Check For Signs Of Life” and “Picking Up Pieces.” Check out the new song below.

Commenting on “Strange Dreams,” Selway says: “Strange Dance had a very long gestation as a song. In its original form, it was the first piece from the album to be written, over 20 years ago. It was also the last song to be completed on the album, with the lyric taking shape in the final recording session. The strange dance I write about refers to the contortions we all perform as we try to balance seemingly irreconcilable elements of our lives, and the relationships that help us navigate this uncertainty.”

Strange Dreams was produced by Marta Salogni, with the album artwork being created by abstract painter Stewart Geddes, who came to the studio when Selway was recording to soak up the atmosphere in the studio and, in result, created a spectacular series of impressionistic paintings in response to the music.

Selway has also announced a series of record store appearances the week of the album release. Friday, February 24 will see him visit Resident Records in Brighton for album signings and a Q&A with Bella Union label boss Simon Raymonde. The following day, Saturday, February 25, will include signings in Portsmouth at Pie & Vinyl, Oxford at Truck and Kingston at Banquet Records before he heads north on Sunday, February 26 for appearances in Sheffield at Bear Tree, Bingley at Five Rise and Crash in Leeds. Finally, on Monday, February 27, Selway will perform tracks from the album at London’s Rough Trade East accompanied by The Elysian Collective.

Strange Dreams track listing is as follows:

Little Things

What Keeps You Awake At Night

Check For Signs Of Life

Picking Up Pieces

The Other Side

Strange Dance

Make It Go Away

The Heart Of It All

Salt Air

There’ll Be Better Days

Stream “Strange Dreams” here.