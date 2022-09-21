Puscifer To Celebrate Halloween Weekend With Two Concert Film Streaming Events

Home News Roy Lott September 21st, 2022 - 10:07 PM

Puscifer has announced a double feature live streaming event this Halloween. The live stream will feature music from 2007’s V Is for Vagina and 2011’s Conditions of My Parole. The first film is Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film features music from the V is for… era. The film is set to take place in the Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles, CA. The band invites fans behind-the-scenes as they re-interpret and re-record songs from their V is for… era. Agent Dick Merkin, Major Douche, the briefcase and a few surprise cameos are interspersed amongst the studio footage.

The second film, Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring Conditions of My Parole, follows a storyline involving the band’s colorful cast of so-called “Pusciverse” characters: “Billy D is in jail, Hildy is on the warpath and Peter Merkin, as usual, is up to no good.” A live, track-by-track re-imagination of the band’s critically-acclaimed album will be featured. The films will premiere on October 28 at 12:00 pm pacific/3:00 pm eastern/8:00 pm UK/9:00 pm EU and remain on-demand for 72 hours. Tickets as well as a selection of limited edition merchandise, exclusive to attendees, are available now via puscifertv.com. Early bird tickets are on sale now through October 21.

The band will be hitting the road next month, kicking off October 13 in San Francisco, CA. Night Club will be joining the band throughout the tour.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat