Puscifer Shares Music Video For “A Sigularity”

Rock band Puscifer, has released a music video for their song A Sigularity. This will not be the only music video for their song. There will be a series of videos crafted by families and friends. The band has also announced their new album, Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired will be released on March 31, track list for album will be listed below.

According to Press Release Maynard James Keenan explains, “Upon hearing Carina’s rewire of A Singularity, many of our extended family were moved and wanted to submit their own version of an accompanying video/film. I couldn’t decide which to use, so screw it. We’ll be releasing them one at a time over the next few weeks. Hope you enjoy them as much as we did.”

The first music video being shared comes from Billy Howerdel. Howerdel’s video is very beautiful and suiting for the song. He plays around with the color yellow throughout the video which brings a warming feeling to the music video.

It is a very beautiful song, the instrumental moments are placed beautifully, this song is a song most fans should be excited to hear. To watch the music video, stream below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired tracklist:

1. Bread and Circus (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

2. Apocalyptical (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

3. The Underwhelming (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

4. Grey Area (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

5. Theorem (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

6. UPGrade (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

7. Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

8. Personal Prometheus (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

9. A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

10. Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

11. Fake Affront (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

12. Bedlamite (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)