Puscifer Release “Parole Violator” & “V Is For Versatile” Concert Films, Watch “Horizons” From Parole Violator

The legendary experimental rock outfit Puscifer has unveiled two new concert films, both featuring separate eras of the band’s musical discography. The band released the two films, entitled “V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for… era” and “Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring Conditions of My Parole,” for rent and purchase via Apple TV/iTunes and the band’s own website here.

The Maynard James Keenan-led outfit initially announced the two concert films in September, promising films that would focus on their 2007 debut studio LP V is for Vagina and their 2011 project Conditions of My Parole. The films will provide new versions of the tracks on both chapters of the band’s discography, with both films taking different approaches to the recreating of the band’s classic works.

“V is for Versatile” will feature a more studio-oriented re-recording of the Puscifer’s 2007 debut, letting fans watch as the band reimagines and re-tracks each song at the Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound studios. The film will also feature cameos from characters Agent Dick Merkin, Major Douche and other surprise guests.

“Parole Violator,” in contrast, will provide a live concert reimagining the band’s 2011 project. Throughout the film, Keegan will be joined by Mat Mitchell and Carina Round to offer live takes of each track in the album, while occasionally joined by Pusciverse characters Billy D. and Hildy Berger.

To promote the new films, Puscifer has additionally released a new version and music video for “Horizons” onto YouTube, taken off of “Parole Violator.” The new video gives fans a good idea of the quality they can expect going into both of the films, currently available to purchase for $15.99 and to rent for 72 hours at $5.99. Watch the new excerpt via YouTube below.

See the full tracklistings for both films below.

V is for Versatile tracklist

1. Queen B

2. DoZo

3. Vagina Mine

4. Momma Sed

5. The Mission

6. The Undertaker

7. Trekka

8. Indigo Children

9. Potions

10. Dear Brother

11. Breathe

12. The Humbling River

Parole Violator tracklist

1. Tiny Monsters

2. The Green Valley

3. Telling Ghosts

4. Toma

5. Man Overboard

6. Monsoons

7. Oceans

8. The Rapture

9. The Weaver

10. Horizons

11. Conditions of My Parole

12. Tumbleweed

Puscifer have also previously dropped music videos for their tracks “Man Overboard” and “Indigo Children,” both taken from the new double-feature.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson