Puscifer Unveil Video For Reimagined Version Of “Indigo Children”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 11th, 2022 - 12:15 PM

On Friday, November 11, rock band Puscifer released a new video for a reimagined version of their song “Indigo Children.” The song is featured on V is for Versatile, from the bands recently streamed concert films: “V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for… era.” Simultaneously, the band also released Parole Violator from “Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring Conditions of My Parole,” which are both available now via digital streaming providers. Physical editions, including vinyl, CD and CD/Blu-Ray, are set to be released Friday, December 9 and are available for pre-order here.

The music video features Puscifer in a raw studio-setting performing the song. This was taken directly from the streamed concert film.

V is for Versatile puts a new spin on the songs from the band’s earliest days, including tracks from V is for Vagina, as well as standalone singles/EPs from the same era.

Parole Violator is a live, track-by-track re-imagination of Puscifer‘s critically-acclaimed 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole.

Stream V is for Versatile here.

Stream Parole Violator here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat