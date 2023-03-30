Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 12:22 PM

According to pitchfork.com artist Tory Lanez has allegedly filed a motion to allegedly seek a new trial after allegedly being found guilty last December of allegedly shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion. Currently Lanez is allegedly facing more than 20 years in prison for alleged felony weapons and charges.

Lanez’s attorney, Jose Baez, has allegedly claimed that the jurors were allegedly “erroneously allowed” to view an alleged Instagram comment which allegedly shows Lanez writing that Stallion‘s alleged former friend Kelsey Harris allegedly wasn’t the shooter.

Also the rappers later allegedly claimed that Harris allegedly was responsible for the alleged shooting, also artist allegedly filed an alleged declaration from his content creator, Joshua Farias, who allegedly claimed that Lanez was allegedly behind the alleged social media comment.

Previously Lanez was allegedly found guilty of shooting Stallion and the artist is allegedly facing more than 20 years in prison for alleged felony charges of assault with a alleged semiautomatic handgun, allegedly carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, and allegedly discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.

The trial began in last December where Lanez allegedly pleaded not guilty, During the opening arguments, Los Angeles County’s deputy district attorney Alexander Bott allegedly claimed that the rapper allegedly shot Thee Stallion, and that Kelsey Harris allegedly witnessed the shooting.

Bott allegedly shared an alleged apologetic text message and a voicemail from Lanez as alleged evidence of his culpability. Lanez’s defense attorney, George G. Mgdesyan, allegedly maintained that the alleged conflict was between Harris and Megan.

When Lanze allegedly received the guilty verdict, The artist’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, allegedly stated “We are shocked by the verdict. There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson, We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal.”