Tory Lanez Found Guilty In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion In 2020, Lanez Fans Call For Appeal

Home News Hannah Boyle December 27th, 2022 - 10:39 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of multiple charges in relation to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. Despite pleading innocence, the rapper was found guilty of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Sources at CNN report that Lanez allegedly exclaimed “dance b*tch” before assaulting her in the foot with his firearm. The rapper now faces the maximum charge of 22 years and possible deportation. However, like many men within the music industry, his fan base has decided that consequences should not apply to him. According to TMZ, fans are going to any means necessary to protect their favorite musician from jail time after brutally assaulting Megan Thee Stallion. These enraged fans are going after the jury, Jay Z, and even going as far to decry the protection of black women in order to free Tory Lanez.

In a world in which black women already receive such little support and protection and the media, this is just another example. Fans of Tory Lanez feel that punishing this male rapper for shooting another person is only serving to make him a sacrificial lamb for the movement to protect black women. Despite making sexist remarks before the horrible assault, fans argue that the punishment is too steep and this crime reveals nothing of the way society treats black women. The two issues are unrelated.

It is impossible to not see a connection between the horrible treatment Stallion is receiving from fans and the way women, especially black women, are treated by society. It is heinous that this is a conversation we are still having. It is time justice is actually served.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz