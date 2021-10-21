PVRIS Have It Their Own Way With Catchy New Single “My Way”

Home News Alison Alber October 21st, 2021 - 8:59 PM

Qaulity content is nothing new to alt-pop legends PVRIS. Their latest record Use Me has been critically acclaimed all around the world. In July they shared their highly celebrated single “Monster,” and today the band unveils another absolute catchy song, “My Way.”

“‘My Way’ is a song about accepting and embracing the trials and tribulations of the past, present, and future,” says Lynn Gun, frontwoman of the group. “It’s about facing the pain, loss, hard times, and hard decisions while finding empowerment and humility (and a sprinkle of humor) through it all. Life always pushes us toward great change and growth. When we stop fighting it and flow with it, we offer ourselves, and others, so much more. Whatever way it takes us, our paths are all so uniquely our own. You have your way and I have my way.”

The hard guitars that set the tone for the song, are beautifully placed throughout the track. Paired with Gunn’s signature vocals, the song has highs and lows and shows how the band plays with their god given talents. The repetitive chorus will be in peoples head all day and why not enjoy it? The song has a powerful and uplifting message, so it’s really nothing bad to sing “My Way” while on the way to work or cleaning the apartment.

PVRIS played at the Fonda just last month, impressing the crowd with a impactful perfomance. You can look through our photo coverage of the show here. Just in July this year, the band played their newest album Use Me in full during a livestream. Gunn previously opened up about the making of the album in an interview with mxdwn. The album was also inspired by Gunn’s health issues, as she explains, “There’s one song in particular called ‘Good to be Alive’ that is like directly about my autoimmune issues and health issues. It definitely manifested in a song on this album for sure. I think there’s a little bit in “Give Me A Minute,” there’s a couple of lines where it references that as well.”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva