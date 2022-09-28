Bjork Shares Title Track From Forthcoming Album Fossora

Home News Roy Lott September 28th, 2022 - 1:20 PM

Björk has released the title track for her upcoming album Fossora. The new single is produced by Björk and features Kasimyn. The song starts with a dreamy violin before leading into a headbanger that has unique sounds and instruments in between. Check it out below.

The album will be released this Friday, September 30 and follows her previously released singles “Atopos,” “Ovule,” and “Ancestress,” which will all be included on the album. : “…it was also woven into how i experienced the ‘now,’ this time around 7 billion of us did it together, nesting in our homes quarantining, being long enough in one place that we shot down roots,” she explained about the album’s inspiration. She also noted the title of album. “is about that it is a word i made up, it is the feminine of fossore ( digger, delver, ditcher ), so in short it means “she who digs” ( into the ground )” Fossora is her first album in five years, following 2017’s Utopia.

Bjork is set to perform at the Primavera Sound festivals in Sao Paulo, Santiago and Bueno Aires later this year.