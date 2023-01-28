Heavy Psych Sounds Fest California Reveals 2023 Lineups Featuring Windhand, Brant Bjork And Yawning Man

Home News Gracie Chunes January 28th, 2023 - 2:34 PM

The legendary Heavy Psych Sounds Fest returns with their 2023 California lineup. The festival will take place on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 in San Francisco at Thee Parkside and Joshua Tree Hi-Desert Cultural Center simultaneously. The festival will be headlined by Windhand, Weedeater, The Atomic Bitchwax, Brant Bjork, Yawning Man and more.

Heavy Psych Sounds Fest was established in 2015 by the Heavy Psych Sounds record label. The first of these episodes were held in Italy, but have since extended its reach to the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria and California. The festival has since become an essential part of the live scene for heavy music fans all over the world.

Along with the headliners, the festival will showcase up-and-coming acts from the HPS Records roster, like Nebula, who will be promoting their new album Transmissions From Mothership Earth, Mondo Generator, Fatso Jetson, Hippie Death Cult, Duel, Geezer, Love Gang and more.