David Guetta Releases Upbeat New Track “Family” Featuring Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Home News Skyler Graham November 1st, 2021 - 5:59 PM

The Grammy award-winning French DJ David Guetta recently released another electronic pop song designed to be another radio smash: “Family,” featuring pop star Bebe Rexha and rappers Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The heartwarming song is about how those closest to you are all considered family — whether by blood or not — and how family always comes first.

“Family is everything to me,” shares Rexha in a press release. “Sometimes you find friends that become your family, and that is what this song is about. Sharing this experience with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie With A Hoodie made it even more special.”

Appreciation for friends that have grown to become family is apparent in the lyrics: “I can tell the difference with my day ones / Read between the likes and the mentions,” sings Rexha. “Candle in the sky for the lost ones / Need me, know you only gotta call once.”



This isn’t the first time the artists have collaborated. In 2018, Guetta and Rexha worked with J Balvin on “Say My Name,” the same year the DJ worked with Sia on “Flames.” 2018 was likewise a major year for the other artists on the track: A Boogie released his second studio album Hoodie Szn in Dec. 2018, which featured hits such as “Love Drugs and Sex” and “Look Back At It.”

All of the artists have popular collaborations with a variety of artists, from Rexha working with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant to Be” to Ty Dolla $ign working with Post Malone on “Psycho.” Each of these artists brings unique talents to the track, ensuring this song has something for fans of all genres to enjoy.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi