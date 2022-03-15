Life Is Beautiful Announce 2022 Lineup Including Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Beach House and More

Home News Tara Mobasher March 15th, 2022 - 12:18 PM

Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful unveiled their 2022 lineup led by Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Lorde, Cage the Elephant and Jack Harlow. The event will take place September 16 through September 18.

In addition to the aforementioned artists, the three-day festival will host Calvin Harris, Migos, Beach House, Charli XCX, Big Boi, Alessia Cara, Wet Leg, Jungle, Sylvan Esso, Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, Shaggy, Pussy Riot, JPEGMAFIA, Sam Fender, Kenny Hoopla and Dermot Kennedy among others. Tickets for the event will go on sale beginning March 18 at 10 a.m.

Last year’s festival was led by Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala, and featured A$AP Rocky, Ludacris, Earthgang, HAIM, Young Thug and Glass Animals, among others. Meanwhile, the 2020 festival was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

