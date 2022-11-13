Kim Petras Shares New Single “If Jesus Was A Rockstar”

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 13th, 2022 - 8:17 PM

German singer and songwriter Kim Petras has just released a new single, “If Jesus Was a Rockstar,” capitalizing on her newfound success following the release of her collaboration “Unholy” with Sam Smith, which quickly reached the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 Charts.

According to The Fader, “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” is another heavy dose of high-powered pop, served up alongside a clever lyric video courtesy of Eli Sheppard ….The new song is a half-acoustic ballad, half-party anthem, its two sides rendered with wholesome acoustic strumming and ’90s throwback synths, respectively. In her newest single, Petras explores the lines dividing religion, chaotic mysticism, and full-blown heresy as she characterizes Jesus as an illicit drunk party animal whose desires and ego are simultaneously quelled and fueled by the shouts and screams of the audience looking up at him. In the song, Petras sings that “If Jesus was a rockstar / Living like a party every day / And diving off the stage / If he’d give it to a popstar,” Petras hypothesizes over the slow part, “Then I, I’d want to be just like him.”

Accompanying the release of her newest single, Petras has shared an exclusive lyric video for the song in which bodies flex, and tattoos gleam as the lyrics shine in the foreground. Check out the video below.

