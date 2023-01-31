Pixies Announce Additional 2023 US Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 31st, 2023 - 9:56 PM

Today alternative rock band Pixies have announced the additional date for its North American 2023 Tour. With the first leg of dates already sold out, leg two will have the band headlining in Boston, Ohio and Texas before making a special appearance at Bonnaroo on June 18.

All North American dates are in support of Pixies’s latest album Doggerel and are part of the band’s 2022-2023 World Tour which launched last Spring. The band played sold out headlining shows throughout the UK, Europe, South America, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

The Pixies rehearsed 90-100 songs before every tour, there are no final set lists for any of the concerts because the band will play what they want ,when they want and each “next” song is determined before the first note is played. Every Pixies show is different.

In the press release reviewer David Pollock from The Scotsman gave a positive statement regrading Pixies‘s performance at Edinburgh .

“Grimy, relentless and effortlessly tuneful, this was some show from the Pixies, packing no fewer than 37 songs into a two-hour set. This was Maximum Pixies… a ‘Now That’s What I Call a Pixies set,’ which condensed more than 35 years of history into one bullet-sized dose.”

North American 2023 Tour Dates

5/4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

5/6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

5/8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

5/9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

5/10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

5/12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

5/13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

5/12-14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT (Festival)

6/8 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

6/9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA

6/10 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

6/12 Kemba Live!, Columbus, OH

6/13 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

6/14 Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

6/16 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

6/17 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC

6/18 Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

6/20 Coca-Coca Roxy, Atlanta, GA

6/21 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

6/23 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

6/24 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

6/25 Moody Amphitheater, Austin, TX

