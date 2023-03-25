Queen + Adam Lambert Announces Fall 2023 Return For The Rhapsody Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes March 25th, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Adam Lambert and the surviving members of Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, have announced a North American headlining tour for this fall. “The Rhapsody Tour” is set to be produced by LiveNation and is the groups first tour since 2019’s “Rhapsody Tour.”

The tour will kick off on Wednesday, October 4 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, making stops in Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and more. The tour will wrap up on Saturday, November 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 am local time. Find tickets and more information here.

The 150 minute career-spanning concert will feature classics such as “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga Ga” and “Somebody To Love,” as well as classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Lambert, May and Roger will be supported by long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

“The Rhapsody Tour” dates are as follows: