Queen + Adam Lambert Announces Fall 2023 Return For The Rhapsody Tour Dates

Adam Lambert and the surviving members of Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, have announced a North American headlining tour for this fall. “The Rhapsody Tour” is set to be produced by LiveNation and is the groups first tour since 2019’s “Rhapsody Tour.”
The tour will kick off on Wednesday, October 4 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, making stops in Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and more. The tour will wrap up on Saturday, November 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 am local time. Find tickets and more information here.
The 150 minute career-spanning concert will feature classics such as “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga Ga” and “Somebody To Love,” as well as classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Lambert, May and Roger will be supported by long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.
“The Rhapsody Tour” dates are as follows:
10/4 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
10/8 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
10/10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
10/23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
10/30 — Chicago, IL – United Center
11/2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11/5 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11/8 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium