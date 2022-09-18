Alice Cooper, Josh Homme, Matt Sorum & More To Play Rock The Plaza All-Star Concert

The anticipated “Rock the Plaza” event is sure to do more than just restore the legendary Plaza Theatre, it is also in place to host a slew of historic rock pioneers in the mix to get attendees riled and raving.

Spearheaded by musical director and Queen keyboardist Spike Edney, the “Rock the Plaza” concert is in place as a benefitting venue utilized to give the Palms Springs Plaza Theatre a drastic makeover and save it from further deterioration.

The Plaza Theatre as the public recalls is a historic landmark building in the heart of Palm Springs, California, and is recognized as a sacred emblem to the entertainment industry as the go-to spot for live shows and movie screenings.

According to BlabberMouth.net, the All-Star clique will be comprised of iconic musicians such as bass guitarist Brian Ray, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Matt Sorum, Godfather of Shock Rock Alice Cooper, Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Teddy “Zig Zag” Andreadis, The Who bassist Jon Button, Chris Cornell’s guitarist Pete Thorn, Michael Jackson’s former backing artist Orianthi, alongside remaining acts Paul Rodgers of Bad Company and Josh Homme of Queen of the Stone Age.

The large list of entertainers gracing the event have reportedly left event organizer and the theater’s president J.R. Roberts humbled and grateful for the opportunity; disclosing to the press: “We are blown away by the incredible talent that has stepped forward and joined forces to offer this spectacular benefit show. Never before has such a world-class group of musicians freely donated their time and resources to help us restore the historic Plaza Theatre. We are indebted to this talented group of performers and to the event sponsors, Margaritaville Resort, SiriusXM radio, and The Shag Store.”

“Rock the Plaza” will be hosted by none other than SiriusXM DJ Chris Carter. It is due to take place on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets and further information regarding the venue can be found on the event’s official website.

(Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer)