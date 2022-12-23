Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Exceeds Over Two Billion Streams on Spotify

Home News Gracie Chunes December 23rd, 2022 - 1:08 PM

British rock legends Queen’s iconic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” has recently reached two billion streams on Spotify. This milestone was reached not even two years after the song was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which represents 10 million or more sales and streams in the U.S.

Queen was the first British band to earn the diamond song award. This certainly is not the first achievement this song has reached. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the band’s first Top 10 hit in the U.S. and was No. 1 in the U.K. for 9 consecutive weeks. It was named the the most streamed song of the 20th century and was the first song from before the 1990’s to reach one billion views. In 2004, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. At the same time, Freddy Mercury’s vocal performance was named as the best in rock history by the readers of Rolling Stone magazine.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was originally released on October 31, 1975. The song is a staple in music, one everyone knows at least some of the words to. There is an Academy Award winning biopic by the same name that was released on 2018, telling the story of the band’s historic career. (Blabbermouth)

