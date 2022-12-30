Adam Lambert Releases Unique Cover Of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 30th, 2022 - 5:00 PM

Adam Lambert has just released a cover of Bonnie Tyler’s most iconic songs, Holding Out for A Hero. Lambert is going to release a swarm of new covers for his upcoming album called High Drama coming out February 24,2023.

According to NME Lambert stated, “Over the past decade, I’ve explored a few different areas and sounds and energies, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I am not. I think that’s all coming out in these tracks.”

He goes on to talk about the album “It’s a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song, this album is a foray into my world.”

There have been many different covers of Tyler’s song Holding Out for A Hero, it has been in movies and sung all over the world. Lambert added a little bit of extra emphases into this song. He added an extra strong sense of feeling to the song, telling the world that a hero is in fact needed.

Lambert created a spectacular modern pop cover to this classic 80’s song. Lambert’s cover will have you dancing and singing along with him, to listen to his cover stream below.

