Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot, Nils Lofgreen & Neil Young Release New Single “Rain”

Home News Jaden Johnson March 12th, 2023 - 7:15 PM

Singer, Neil Young, rehashes his days as former Crazy Horse singer through collaboration with former bandmates, delivering folk-rock ballad “Rain“. Originally released through Neil Young’s website, the eclectic nature of its release is not new to fans who are used to the off-beat disposition of the former group.

The stripped back, bare bones track was written by the group bassist, Billy Talbot as lead singer, Young, breathes life over the lyrics yearning to escape an inescapable past, memories of a former life steering you away from the present that has currently been built. Young drones the intimate confessions, “No door close can stop the flood”, a line detailing the existentialism that comes from unresolved feelings of what was intertwined between the slow and steady guitar strums throughout the production.

A slow burn that leads to the eventual swell into the chorus, mimicking the feeling of a downpour without cover. The production’s simplicity allows listeners to envelop themselves in the gloomy uncertainty in moving forward from the things left behind. The folk roots of this track take full control creating an old western atmosphere to match the narrative style of the lyrics.

Following the release of this track, Neil Young and members are expected to release an LP titled, All Roads Lead Home making “Rain” the intro track for the prospective March 31st release date. A description can be found by the LP pre-order detailing the project’s purpose as, “For friends with deep bonds, though at times on different paths, they found that, All Roads Lead Home”. Although posted on the Neil Young Archives website, listeners are unsure whether Young or any of the members are featured on the track, as the song is credited under the Billy Talbot band. Regardless, this song serves as the perfect revival of the group’s sonic legacy, giving long time fans a taste of the 70s.

Like most of the group’s discography, the release of the LP most likely will not be found on streaming services and will be reserved for the Neil Young Archives website. Fans will be able to not only find the group’s latest track and LP pre-order but their decades long discography is available for purchase as well.