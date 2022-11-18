Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sales Of Taylor Swift Tickets Due To High Demand; Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Debacle Calling It ‘Excruciating”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 18th, 2022 - 11:08 AM

Pre-sale for Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour began on Tuesday, November 15, but the general public sale set to take place on Friday, November 18 has been canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” according to Ticketmaster. More than two million tickets sold on Tuesday, the most an artist has ever sold in a single day, causing the Ticketmaster site to nearly crash.

Fans sat in a queue of more than two thousand people for multiple hours before even being let into the pre-sale. Once granted access, many fans reported instances of getting kicked out of the queue/sale, being told their Verified Fan code, provided by Ticketmaster, was invalid and their purchases being canceled during check out. About 3.5 million people signed up for this pre-sale, Ticketmaster’s largest registration in history. The combination of demand, bot attacks and fans who did not have Verified codes, the Ticketmaster website received an “unprecedented” amount of traffic.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ticketmaster twitter account made the official statement that, due to an insufficient number of remaining tickets, Friday’s pubic on-sale was canceled.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

As of Friday morning, the Justice Department has officially opened an investigation into Ticketmaster and its owner following this disaster. (CNN)