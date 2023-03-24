Linkin Park Release Heavy New Song “Fighting Myself”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 24th, 2023 - 1:14 PM

Rock band Linkin Park has released the second single from their upcoming album entitled “Fighting Myself.” This new song will feature on their upcoming album, Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, set to be released Friday, April 7. Check out the new song below.

Member Mike Shinoda uncovered vocal stems of himself and Chester Bennington singing this song when searching archives for this upcoming album. Shinoda then gave the multitrack a deft mix and the song in its final form emerged what he calls “a definitive Linkin Park track.” “Fighting Myself” is a combination of Shinoda’s verses and Bennington’s chorus, set to a “hard-hitting” instrumental.

“Fighting Myself” follows the release of “Lost,” which is Linkin Park’s first #1 debut on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

Stream “Fighting Myself” here.

Pre-order Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition here.