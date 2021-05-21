Snippet of Unreleased Slash Song “Crazy” Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Is Unearthed

Home News Krista Marple May 21st, 2021 - 8:02 PM

A short clip of the late Chester Bennington featured on Slash’s song “Crazy” has surfaced. The track was supposed to be featured on Slash’s 2010 debut solo album but the feature of the track was prevented by Linkin Park’s camp. Instead of featuring Bennington, Slash moved on to recruit Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead for the song, which turned out to be titled “Doctor Alibi.”

Slash discussed the collaboration between himself and Bennington during a 2018 interview with Variety, where he stated, “His family has got it, so it would be totally up to them. It was really good. He was awesome. It would be fine with me if they wanted to [release] it. Musically, it’s basically the same as the Lemmy song, but the lyrics are really poignant.”

The one-minute snippet of the performance features a guitar-heavy presence that complements Bennington’s unique vocals. The leaked audio from the track originated from Big Chris Flores, the producer who recorded Slash’s solo LP. The full-length version of “Crazy,” which had featured additional bass and drum from Flores, was created with the intent to be eventually released in the future. The song was set to benefit 320 Changes Direction, which was a mental health awareness organization that was created by Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington.

Flores commented on the unreleased track by stating, “I think part of the reason it got shelved for so long was out of respect, just waiting for Linkin Park to release whatever they were going to release with Chester and then give Talinda and his mom time to figure out if they wanted to do anything with it. Slash hadn’t heard anything from them and it just was forgotten about, I feel like, so it was just perfect timing [to release a snippet.]”

