Bumbershoot Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Sleater-Kinney, Screaming Females, AFI and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2023 - 4:17 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to stereogum.com the music festival Bumbershoot will be celebrating its 50 anniversary this year and today the festival have announced their lineup which features performances by Sleater-Kinney, Screaming Females, AFI and more. The event will take place at the Seattle Center on September 2 and 3.

Also performing will be The Revivalists, Zhu, Jawbreaker, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Sunny Day Real Estate, Phantogram, Band of Horses, Descendents, Uncle Waffles, Valerie June, Jacob Banks, The Dip, Rebirth Brass Band and others will be performing as well.

Temples, Destroy Boys, Thunderpussy, Trinix, Debby Friday, True Loves, Sweet Water, Slift, The Black Tones, King YoungBlood, Long Dark Moon, ModernLove, Breaks and Swells, Sol and more are scheduled to perform too.

According to the festival’s website Bumbershoot recognizes the diversity that is being held within the creative community and it serves to amplify and honor the artists that call the Pacific Northwest home.

Artists shift perspectives, awaken curiosity and in the event’s shared passion for visual arts, performance and music, helps people realize that we all are under the same umbrella. Together people can make Bumbershoot happen.

For information and tickets click here