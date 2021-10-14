Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females Announces New Solo Album Peace Meter Releases First Single “White Dove”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 2:27 PM

Screaming Females guitarist and vocalist Marissa Paternoster has announced a solo album titled Peace Meter, which will be released on December 3 of this year via Don Giovanni Records. This is not Paternoster’s first solo release ever as she has released a number of singles under stage name Noun, however, this will be the first release under her name. Alongside the announcement for the upcoming album, Paternoster has released lead singer “White Dove” across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp.

The song “White Dove” is described as having a “tonal mantra” with the same two chords being repeated throughout the course of the piece as Paternoster sings about the pain of watching someone you love in pain. The simplicity of the song allows for the sonic landscape to lead the listeners through the high and low frequencies, concluding with a climax that overtakes the piece as Paternoster walks through a cemetery in the music video.

Listen to “White Dove” and watch the video here:

The album, made during the constraints of the quarantine endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, started in its conception when Paternoster’s tour was cut short. Paternoster started writing down concepts for songs, and finally sent the skeleton of a song to Andy Gibbs from the metal band Thou to which Andy sent his accompaniment back, and they worked together remotely for the majority of the pandemic. Paternoster also worked with long time friend Shanna Polley of the NYC-based band Snakeskin, who recorded backup vocals, and the cellist Kate Wakefield from the Cincinnati-based band Lung who recorded their parts remotely. The pandemic made album was then mixed by Eric Bennett, also remotely, and thus the album was completed.

The album will be out December 3 but is available for pre-order now.

Peace Meter Tracklist:

1. White Dove

2. Black Hole

3. I Lost You

4. Sore

5. Balance Beam

6. Shame

7. Waste

8. Running

9. Promise