Blake Schwarzenbach of Jawbreaker Teams Up With Joyce Manor on Split 7” for Comic Book Series

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 21st, 2021 - 5:46 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Blake Schwarzenbach of Jawbreaker has teamed up with Joyce Manor for a vinyl-only split 7″ for Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss’ new “post-apocalyptic coming-of-age” comic book series What’s the Furthest Place From Here?, which comes out November 10 via Image Comics.

The synopsis for the comic book series says: “The world has ended. Now all that remains are gangs of children living among the ruins. But Sid believes there must be something more out there. When she disappears into the wastelands her gang will risk everything to bring her home. A story about the things that matter most- Your survival, your loved ones, and your record collection.”

The split 7” features new songs “All Night Long” and “Souvenir” by Blake Schwarzenbach and Joyce Manor. Rosenberg said, “When I was a kid I thought stuff like the Sub Pop Singles Club was the coolest thing and I wanted to try to do something like that but with comics. We wanted to do something that was fun for music fans and comic fans and could hopefully help both groups discover new stuff. And we wanted to make something that actually made sense with the story we were telling. And we saw an opportunity to make something that might help comic shops after a brutally difficult year. But all these bands and artists were so generous with their time and support of the project that we figured why not be a little more abusive of their generosity and ask if they’d be willing to donate 100% of the profits from the records to charities we all agree on. And of course all the musicians were excited, so that’s what we’re doing.”