Mudvayne Cancels Their Louder Than Life Performance After Singer Chad Gray Tests Positive For COVID-19

September 21st, 2021

Mudvayne’s lead singer Chad Gray has recently tested positive for COVID, which has resulted in the band canceling their upcoming performance at Louder Than Life. Along with Gray, it was announced that a few staff members had also tested positive.

The announcement of the cancellation came not long after the band had played their first show in 12 years. Mudvayne performed at Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio on September 11.

The band made a statement backing up their decision to cancel their upcoming show by stating, “After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance, Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19.”

Mudvayne was set to perform at Louder Than Life this coming weekend, which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky. It was announced that Breaking Benjamin would be replacing them on the lineup.

“The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend. Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love & support throughout these unprecedented times.”

The Illinois-based band are currently still scheduled to perform at both Aftershock, which takes place in California in October, as well as Welcome to Rockville, which takes place in Florida in November.