Butcher Babies Release New Single “Beaver Cage”

Tatiana Retamar February 12th, 2023 - 8:54 PM

Butcher Babies released a new song “Beaver Cage” followed by brand new music. According to Blabbermouth, the song is set to be on the upcoming fourth studio album produced by Josh Schroeder.

The song begins with a very soft and club set tone, with lead singer Carla Harvey walking onto a tour bus filled with other people who help create the clubby vibe of the song. The song then takes a turn with ranging vocals from both Harvey and Heidi Shepherd, to make the tone of the song shift into something more metallic rage but throughout the song continues to make the switch between the genres.