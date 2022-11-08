mxdwn Music

Menu

Coal Chamber Members Share Their Thoughts on the Reunion: ‘We Can’t Wait To Play For All The Fans’

November 8th, 2022 - 3:23 PM

Coal Chamber Members Share Their Thoughts on the Reunion: ‘We Can’t Wait To Play For All The Fans’

Today members of Coal Chamber have expressed their happiness  on social media about reuniting for a performance at next year’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. It has been noted that the band have not performed  live since 2015 and they will join System Of a Down, Incubus, Korn, Evanescence, Deftones and many others at the one-day event, which will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadja Peulen️ (@nadjapeulen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikey Cox (@mikeycoxofficial)

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.