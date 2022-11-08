Coal Chamber Members Share Their Thoughts on the Reunion: ‘We Can’t Wait To Play For All The Fans’

Today members of Coal Chamber have expressed their happiness on social media about reuniting for a performance at next year’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. It has been noted that the band have not performed live since 2015 and they will join System Of a Down, Incubus, Korn, Evanescence, Deftones and many others at the one-day event, which will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
#coalchamber is back #thatisall
— Dez Fafara (@evilriver) November 7, 2022
My brothers and sister. Back together, w all the love in the world. Cant wait to play for all the fans who have been there for us and loyal. We love u all! #coalchamber #sicknewworld pic.twitter.com/27KVfb2GzM
— Meegs Rascon (@MeegsOfficial) November 7, 2022
