Coal Chamber Members Share Their Thoughts on the Reunion: ‘We Can’t Wait To Play For All The Fans’

Home News Cait Stoddard November 8th, 2022 - 3:23 PM

Today members of Coal Chamber have expressed their happiness on social media about reuniting for a performance at next year’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. It has been noted that the band have not performed live since 2015 and they will join System Of a Down, Incubus, Korn, Evanescence, Deftones and many others at the one-day event, which will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.