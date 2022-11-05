Nonpoint Shares Lyric Video For “Paper Tigers”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 5th, 2022 - 1:09 PM

On Thursday, November 3, rock band Nonpoint released the official lyric video for thier latest single, “Paper Tigers,” which was originally released in September via 361 Degrees Records.

According to Nonpoint vocalist Elias Soriano, “Paper Tigers” is “is the heaviest track Nonpoint has ever released.” The lyric video is actually a live performance of the song from the microphones perspective, with the lyrics appearing on the side.

Nonpoint recently went completely independent, creating their own label, 361 Degrees Records. The band has considered making the transition from full album releases to EP’s; according to Soriano, it’s “the way forward” for him and his bandmates. After working with so many large labels and jumping through hoops, Soriano said “Fuck it. I’m just gonna do it. And I’m not even gonna ask.” This transition has resulted in less and more anxiety. When it comes to working with bigger labels, Soriano misses the relationships and the friendships, but the band is having fun on this new journey. (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Paper Tigers” here.