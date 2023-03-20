Atmosphere Announces Red Rocks Show in September with Danny Brown, Souls of Mischiefs and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 4:15 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today hip hop duo Atmosphere have announced a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 17 where they will be joined by Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou of Ultimate Breaks & Beats. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit this link for more information.

In the press release Atmosphere member Slug expresses his happiness in the following the statement.

“There’s no “say less” way to say this, so here we go; This gig is special to me for many reasons. We love love love performing in Colorado, and Red Rocks is possibly my favorite place in the world. I intend to be there when the space spirits come back to rescue us. We are super fortunate to be joined by Danny Brown’s pure electricity and charisma.”

The rapper added, “Souls of Mischief are arguably one of the top rap groups that impacted me most. Mr Dibbs is still one of my best buds forEVER. The Grouch and Eligh are my brothers and I love when we get to hang out and share a stage together. Breakbeat Lou from Ultimate Breaks & Beats is a certified legend and if you don’t know who he is, you should put his name in the search box right now. Couldn’t ask for a better party to celebrate my love for life.”

Atmosphere’s rapper Slug and producer Ant have built a legacy that is embedded in the fabric of underground hip-hop. Rising in the ranks of Minneapolis, their debut album, Overcast! was released in 1997. Presented as a flurry of vignettes, and paired with an unending touring schedule, the album was a springboard from which the group was able to become a fixture in the midwest music scene.

Their newest album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously captures perhaps some of Atmosphere’s most personal work to date. The odyssey opens with a gentler approach than recent works, with the lead-off track “Okay” seemingly focused on comforting and reassuring the listener.