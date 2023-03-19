Atmosphere Reveal 2023 Summertime Tour

Home News Jaden Johnson March 19th, 2023 - 11:44 PM

Hip-Hop duo, Atmosphere, announce the Summertime 2023, this 26 date North American tour is set to start July 6th in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre and comes to a conclusion on September 3rd in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Joining Atmosphere will be the likes of Sublime with Rome, Slightly Stoopid, and The Movement. This tour announcement is followed by the release of their latest single titled, “Okay”, which is from their upcoming album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, which is set to release May 5th under Rhymesayers Entertainment. Rapper and Atmosphere member slug says, “We are absolutely excited to have this opportunity to go on tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome and The Movement, Do not miss your opportunity to come and party with us”.

In over two decades since the groups original debut, Atmosphere is ready to embark on a new chapter in their musical catalog after releasing over 12 albums since their 1997 debut, Overcast!. Rapper and producer duo have held a long-lasting imprint in the face of Alternative Hip-Hop, with a genre-bending discography this duo has been able to maintain a fresh face in music for over two decades. Their latest track, “Okay”, is a light-hearted twinkly spirit holding the torch of hope in a very dark world, giving listeners a taste of the more positive tone this upcoming album might lean into.

In the months before their prospective summer tour, the duo plans to embark on their European tour which will have 8 stops starting May 11th in London at the Electric Ballroom and ending May 21st in Oslo at Parkteatret. Along with their European dates, the group will also be performing at this year’s Cali Roots Festival on May 25th and Fiddler’s Green on June 16th. This active touring schedule is sure to not only bring Atmosphere to long-time fans worldwide but also gives new audiences an introduction to the legacy of the duo. Tickets for the Summertime tour go on sale March 10th at 10 AM local time and can be purchased through Atmosphere’s official website.