Jpegmafia and Danny Brown Announce New Album Scaring The Hoes for March 2023 Release and Share New Song “Lean Beef Patty”

Photo Credit: April Siese

According to pitchfork.com artists Jpegmafia and Danny Brown have announced their debut collaborative album Scaring the Hoes will be released on March 24 and according to Jpegmafia, he and Brown have released the lead single “Lean Beef Patty.”

Scaring the Hoes features a guest appearance from Maryland rapper redveil. Brown and Jpegmafia first teased the album with a collaborative track they previewed on NTS Radio in March of last year.

A month later, the duo debuted the song live during Brown’s set at Smoker’s Club Fest. In mid-January Jpegmafia shared some behind-the-scenes photos of him and Brown working on the project and then the duo announced the album’s title during an episode of The Danny Brown Show a few weeks ago.

As a whole, “Lean Beef Patty” is hip hop tune which is filled with catchy musical beats and tempos that can cause listeners to dance along while the music is blaring form their headphones. The rap style on this composition is dynamic by how the chemistry between Jpegmafia and Brown remains strong while they rap out the lyrics in style.

According to consequence.net “Lean Beef Patty” is built around a sample of Diddy’s early 2000s hit “I Need a Girl (Pt. 2)” and features a verse from Jpegmafia, who disses Twitter’s CEO before referencing Papa John, All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, Hulk Hogan and Kanye West.

Jpegmafia’s latest solo album LP! was released in 2021 and in 2019 Brown released his full-length album uknowhatimsayin¿, which was executive produced by Q-Tip.

Also Brown has launched a Viceland TV show, hosted a Grand Theft Auto V radio station and collaborated with a number of artists such as Brockhampton and Zeelooperz.