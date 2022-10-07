Atmosphere Share Airy New Single “Sculpting With Fire”

Home News Trisha Valdez October 7th, 2022 - 4:47 PM

Atmosphere, the hip-hop duo just released one of their first songs since the 2021 album “word.” The song the duo just released is called, “Sculpting with Fire.” This song has an interesting sound to it, it starts off with the synth playing. The moment it starts to play it makes you get the feeling something is about to happen.

The beat kicks in, if you listen closely, you can still hear the opening note. There are no lyrics just the beat and the instruments playing for the first minute of the song. This song is a carefree song, there is a line that says, “This could be the last song that I ever wrote. Only Heaven knows I’m like whatever though. Everybody’s gotta travel across it. When I go, I hope I go from supernatural causes.” It is a carefree, good feeling song it is to make you feel that although we do not know when our time will come, we should not worry. Instead, we should be living life and do things as if it is the last time, we ever do anything.

The sounds, and musical instruments that were played left an impactful impression. Having live instruments being played for a hip-hop song is an idea many people may have not thought of producer Ant came up with the idea for the live instruments which did in fact set an airy sonic of sound for their song. To read more about Atmosphere click here.

The group will also kick off their Party Over Here tour this weekend. Tour dates:

10/08 Sacramento, CA@ Ace of Spades

10/10 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/12 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/14 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/15 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/16 Los Angeles CA @ The Belasco Theatre

10/18 San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/19 Ventura CA @ Ventura Music Hall

10/20 Stateline, NV @ Bally’s Lake Tahoe

10/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex-Rockwell