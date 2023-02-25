Atmosphere Announce New Album ‘So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously’ For May 2023 Release, Share Lead Single “Okay”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 25th, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On Wednesday, February 22, hip-hop duo Atmosphere has announced their newest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, set to be released Friday, May 5 via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The duo has released the first single off the upcoming album, “Okay.” Check it out below:

The music video, directed by Marmo Films, features the two members of the group, one delivering the news, and the other going about his day, as the song reiterates that everything will ultimately be okay. In the words of Atmosphere, the new single is “a gentle reminder that you are gonna be okay. I have no idea how you’ll manage, but I fully believe in you.” There are several special guests featured throughout the video as well, such as actress Taryn Manning, rappers Murs and Chino XL and pro wrestler “Platinum” Max Caster.

Member Slug raps over the dynamic productions of other member, Ant, laying the groundwork for an album of fumbling consciousness. The album is inspired by the general malaise of a pandemic weary society full of civil unrest. The LP features guest appearances from Sa-Roc, Murkage Dave, Shepard Albertson and Bat Flower. The cover art was created by renowned visual artist Michael Alan Alien.

The duo also recently announced a short European tour, featuring HEBL and an unannounced special guests, as well as two festival appearances in the US. Find tickets and more information here.

So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously track list is as follows:

Okay

Eventide (feat. Shepard Albertson)

Sterling

Dotted Lines

In My Head

Crop Circles

Portrait

It Happened Last Morning

Thanxiety

September Fools’ Day

Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower)

Watercolors

Holding My Breath

Still Life (feat. Murkage Dave)

After Tears (feat. Sa-Roc)

Positive Space

Bigger Pictures

Truth & Nail

Sculpting With Fire

Alright (Okay Reprise)

Atmosphere tour dates are as follows:

5/11 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

5/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

5/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

5/15 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

5/17 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

5/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

5/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan

5/21 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

5/25 – Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots

6/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

Stream “Okay” here.

Pre-order So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously here.