Atmosphere Announce Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Minnesota-based hip hop duo Atmosphere has announced their ‘Party Over Here’ fall 2022 tour dates. The trek spans the west coast of the United States and will be supported by Blimes & Gab and Plain Ole Bill.

The duo will be going on a brief tour of the U.S. in October. They will be kicking off the tour with an appearance at Reggae Rise Up music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on the 7th. The first headline show is scheduled for the 8th in Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades. The next concert will take place on the 10th in Portland, Oregon at the Roseland Theater. The following performance is set for the 12th in Seattle, Washington at Showbox SoDo. The next couple of shows will be taking place across California with five nearly back-to-back shows in Santa Cruz, Oakland, Los Angeles, San Diego and Ventura from the 14th to the 19th. The second to last concert is scheduled for October 20 in Stateline, Nevada at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. The closing show will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Complex – Rockwell on October 21.

Atmosphere recently finished out their summer 2022 co-headlining tour with Iration featuring The Grouch with DJ Fresh & Katastro in late August. Their most recent full length album, WORD?, was released last year in October. Last year, the duo went on a co-headlining tour with hip hop icons Cypress Hill and DJ and producer Z-Trip.

Atmosphere Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up Festival

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theatre

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/19 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

10/20 – Stateline, NV @ Bally’s Lake Tahoe

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado