Phoenix and Clairo Share Sweet New Version of “After Midnight”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com pop rock band Phoenix have released the latest version of their Alpha Zulu song “After Midnight” which features artist Clairo. Clario’s appearance follows last year’s song “Tonight” with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.

In the following statement both Phoenix and Clairo describe what it was like to be working with each other.

“We’ve loved Claire since day 1. What a treat it is to have her sing with us! We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we do.” said Phoenix

Clairo added, “I’ve been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I’m very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix.”

“After Midnight” originally appeared on Alpha Zulu which is Phoenix’s seventh studio record. Alpha Zulu dropped in last November and the LP was produced by Phoenix and recorded in Paris’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

Clairo’s last album Sling was released in 2021 and Phoenix will be on a co-headlining The Summer Odyssey Tour with Beck on Aug. 1. The 20 date tour will also feature Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on select dates.

In 2018, Beck joined Phoenix during their Los Angeles residency at the Fonda Theater by performing his records “Lost Cause” and “Jack-Ass” for the crowd. The tour marked their first large collaboration.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela