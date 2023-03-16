Alison Goldfrapp Announces Debut Solo Album The Love Invention for May 2023 Release and Shares New Song “So Hard So Hot”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2023 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com vocalist of the electronic duo Goldfrapp, Alison Goldfrapp, announced her first solo album The Love Invention will be released on May 12. In light of the the happy news Goldfrapp also announced she has shared her latest tune “So Hard So Hot.”

Previously Goldfrapp has shared collaborations featuring Claptone on “Digging Deeper” and Paul Woolford on “Fever.” The tracks will be included on the expanded digital version of The Love Invention and the original LP features solo versions of both tunes.

According to consequence.net “So Hard So Hot” has a heavy mix disco music and bold bass guitar playing. The musical groove is catchy due to how each tempo can cause listeners to dance while the music fills their minds with amazing sound.

Goldfrapp‘s voice is wonderful by how her passion for music can be felt while she sings the words “Yeah you know, yeah you know, yeah you know how we radiate.”

The artist’s last album was with Will Gregory on Goldfrapp’s 2017 album Silver Eye. Then in 2018 the group released a deluxe edition which featured a remix by Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan.

Pre-orders for The Love Invention are available and earlier this year Goldfrapp teased her solo career by sharing the track “Digging Deeper.”

The Love Invention Tracklist

1 NeverStop

2 Love Invention

3 Digging Deeper Now

4 In Electric Blue

5 The Beat Divine

6 Fever (This Is the Real Thing)

7 Hotel (Suite 23)

8 Subterfuge

9 Gatto Gelato

10 So Hard So Hot

11 SLoFLo

1 Fever

2 Digging Deeper

3 Impossible (Alison Goldfrapp’s ‘Touch the Sky’ Edit)

4 Gatto Gelato (Niina Remix)

5 Fever (Special Request Club Mix)

6 Digging Deeper (Extended Mix)