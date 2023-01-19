Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single, “Digging Deeper”

Home News Karan Singh January 19th, 2023 - 12:31 PM

Electronic duo Goldfrapp, consisting of vocalist Alison Goldfrapp and instrumentalist Will Gregory, has been one of Britain’s leading acts for the past two decades. With seven solid albums to her credit as part of the group, the singer has now kickstarted her solo career with the release of her debut single. In collaboration with German producer Claptone, Alison Goldfrapp just dropped “Digging Deeper.” Check it out below:

Vibrant and stimulating, the above collaboration will wake you right up no matter how far you’ve drifted. Goldfrapp said the following about the track: “In ‘Digging Deeper,’ I’m effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy night arriving at a blissed-out dancefloor on the island of my dreams.”

This is her first original release since her collaboration with Röyksopp on “Impossible” last year. Her most recent album with Gregory, Silver Eye, was released in 2017.

About it, she said: “We’ve never liked repeating ourselves. Often we react to things we’ve just done. We like the spontaneity of not knowing. It’s only through the process that we start to figure out what it is. The fans who have stuck with us are the ones who embrace that idea and are excited by the thought that they don’t know quite what to expect next.”

Gregory added: “I think writing an album is like being lost in a wood. You’re trying to figure out an interesting path. You don’t know whether it’s going to be a dead end or somewhere interesting, and you never know when to stop because, around the corner, some beautiful vista might open up.” (NME)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat