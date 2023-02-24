Alison Goldfrapp Shares New Single “Fever” Featuring Producer Paul Woolford

Home News Trisha Valdez February 24th, 2023 - 4:26 PM

Allison Goldfrapp 2023 Press Photo

Alison Goldfrapp shares a new single featuring techno mainstay Paul Woolford, for her new song Fever. Goldfrapp is best known as the vocalist for the English electronic music duo Goldfrapp. Woolford is a dance music produce and a DJ as well, He and Goldfrapp have joined forces to create her single.

According to a press release Goldfrapp talks about the collaboration with Woolford. Goldfrapp stated, “I love the simmering and explosive energy Paul has brought to my track Fever. I cannot wait to hear it out on a sweaty dance floor.”

Fever is a song you cannot just sit and listen to; you have to get up and dance if you want to listen to it. The electric tone to it makes you eager to move with it. Goldfrapp’s voice is angelic and beautifully blended with the song’s rhythm.

The artwork for this song is mesmerizing and euphoric as well. The eye is covered in blue and purple makeup and her eye is almost greyish blue. You can tell she is looking up to something, but the viewer has no idea what.

This was a beautiful, upbeat song that anyone can enjoy, to listen to the song stream below.

